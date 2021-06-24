Thursday, June 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Congress MLA hits out independent legislator for calling Pilot outsider

Congress MLA hits out independent legislator for calling Pilot outsider

Rajasthan MLA and Sachin Pilot loyalist Indraj Meena on Wednesday termed the former deputy chief minister a “heavyweight leader” as he slammed independent legislator Ramkesh Meena for calling Pilot an outsider.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Updated on: June 24, 2021 6:40 IST
sachin pilot
Image Source : PTI

Rajasthan MLA and Sachin Pilot loyalist Indraj Meena on Wednesday termed the former deputy chief minister a “heavyweight leader” as he slammed independent legislator Ramkesh Meena for calling Pilot an outsider.

Rajasthan MLA and Sachin Pilot loyalist Indraj Meena on Wednesday termed the former deputy chief minister a “heavyweight leader” as he slammed independent legislator Ramkesh Meena for calling Pilot an outsider.

Ramkesh Meena, who belongs to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp, had on Tuesday called Pilot an outsider in Rajasthan.

The opposition BJP too attacked the Gehlot camp over Ramkesh Meena’s remark and asked if Pilot was an outsider, then what about Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh who were not born in India.

Indraj Meena said the people of Rajasthan and the country love Pilot. “He is a heavyweight leader, so it is the law of nature that the weak gang up against the strong,” he said.

BJP MLA and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said Ramkesh Meena is close to the chief minister and what he said about Pilot is actually what is going in Gehlot’s mind.

Rathore said one of Congress’ most influential leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan K C Venugopal too is an outsider as he is from Kerala.

Also Read: 'Sachin Pilot an asset': Ajay Maken seeks to downplay infighting talks in Rajasthan Congress

Also Read: State govt doesn't tap anyone's phone: Rajasthan min Khachariyawas on Pilot camp allegations

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X