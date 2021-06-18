Friday, June 18, 2021
     
'Sachin Pilot an asset': Ajay Maken seeks to downplay infighting talks in Rajasthan Congress

Ajay Maken has sought to downplay infighting talks in the Rajasthan Congress, saying Sachin Pilot is an "asset" to the party.

New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2021 13:18 IST
Amid renewed factionalism in the Rajasthan Congress between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, senior party leader Ajay Maken has sought to downplay infighting talks, saying the former deputy chief minister is an "asset" to the party.

"Sachin Pilot is a senior leader and an asset to the party. It is impossible that he seeks time from a party leader to meet and isn't given an appointment," Maken, the general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Rajasthan in charge, said.

"Priyanka Gandhi has spoken with him (Sachin Pilot). Many leaders including KC Venugopal have also been speaking to him," he added.

There have been talks of differences once again between Gehlot and Pilot. Earlier in July last year, Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs had rebelled against Gehlot. At that time, an All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel was set up to sort out differences between Gehlot and the Pilot camp. The panel is yet to come up with a solution.

Pilot was even sacked as the deputy CM and the state’s Congress chief after his rebellion last year.

