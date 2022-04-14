Congress limited Ambedkar's identity to a Dalit leader: BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A statue of BR Ambedkar inside the Parliament premises during a function

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress of belittling B R Ambedkar and limiting his identity to just a Dalit leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government recognized Ambedkar’s role in shaping modern India, and restored to him the credit of being a founding father of the independent nation, it said.

On the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the ruling BJP said the architect of the Constitution was given the country's highest honor Bharat Ratna by a government that had the support of the BJP in 1989.

It said a life-size portrait of Ambedkar was placed in the central hall of the parliament due to the efforts of the party's veteran leaders A B Vajpayee and L K Advani.

Addressing a press conference as part of the 'Samajik Nyay Pakhwada', being observed by the BJP to mark its 42nd foundation day, BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Union Minister Virendra Kumar cited various initiatives taken by the Modi government acknowledging the contribution of Ambedkar.

Gautam said, "Every effort was made by the Congress government to ignore and belittle the contribution of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Congress governments always tried to restrict him in a limited circle by calling him a Dalit leader."

"His contributions were truly acknowledged by the BJP government and Panch-tirths (five holy places) associated with Baba Saheb were developed by the government.

“These places are the centres of inspiration for social justice and unwavering national loyalty," he said.

