Thursday, April 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Books Culture
  5. Ambedkar Jayanti: These must-read books celebrate Babasaheb Ambedkar's life and work

Ambedkar Jayanti: These must-read books celebrate Babasaheb Ambedkar's life and work

On BR Ambedkar's  birth anniversary, here is a list of books written on his life and contribution to the society to better understand him and celebrate his life. 

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 14, 2022 13:22 IST
Must-read books that celebrate Ambedkar's life & work
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Must-read books that celebrate Ambedkar's life & work

Today is the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of India’s constitution. The man has been an inspiration, guide, instructor and saviour of the masses, especially the way he advocated the rights of lower-class people, the Dalits, and laid down principles of how the then New India had to form. 

So on his birth anniversary, here is a list of books written on his life and contribution to the society to better understand him and celebrate his life. 

  • Ambedkar’s Preamble 
  • The Radical in Ambedkar 
  • Ambedkar - Towards enlightened India 
  • Caste - It’s 20th Century Avatar 
  • Unseen - The truth about India’s scavengers 
  • Dalit Millionaires - 15 inspiring stories 
  • Defying Odds - The rise of Dalit entrepreneurs 
  • Casey matters 
  • The doctors and the saints - The Ambedkar- Gandhi Debate | Caste, race and the annihilation of caste 
  • BR Ambedkar - Saviour of the masses 
  • We the children of India 
  • The constitution of India for children
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News