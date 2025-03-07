Congress leader Shama Mohamed who fat-shamed Rohit Sharma backs Mohammed Shami amid roza row Congress leader Shama Mohamed came in support of cricketer Mohammed Shami after the latter faced criticism by All India Muslim Jamaat national president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi for not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Congress leader Shama Mohamed, who recently faced backlash for calling Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma "fat" in a social media post, has now spoken out in support of cricketer Mohammed Shami after he faced criticism for not observing roza during India's Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Australia. The controversy erupted after Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, president of All India Muslim Jamaat, criticised Shami for not observing Roza (fasting) during Ramzan.

The cleric's remarks seemingly stemmed from visuals of Shami sipping an energy drink during India's match against Australia, which led him to brand the bowler "a criminal" for not fasting. Coming to Mohammed Shami's defense, Mohamed asserted that Islam does not impose fasting on individuals engaged in physically demanding activities like sports.

"In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place. He's playing a sport where he can be very thirsty. Nobody insists that when you're playing a sport, you have to fast...It is your deeds which are very important. It (Islam) is a very scientific religion," Mohamed told news agency ANI.

Mohammed Shami's roza row

Notably, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said that cricketer Mohammed Shami has committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. "In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all," the Barelvi cleric said. In a video, Shahabuddin said Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday. He advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.

"It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not keep a fast intentionally, he is considered a sinner according to Islamic law," Razvi added.

