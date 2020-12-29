Image Source : TWITTER @HIMANTABISWA Expelled Congress MLAs Rajdeep Gowala, Ajanta Neog join BJP in Assam

Former Assam Minister and Congress MLA from Golaghat, Ajanta Neog and Congress MLA from Lakhipur, Rajdeep Gowala joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. The two senior MLAs formally joined the ruling party today in an event attended by Assam BJP President Ranjit Das and State Health, Finance and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The joining ceremony took place in the BJP state office in Hengrabari.

Speaking to reporters after joing the saffron party, Ajanta Neog said, "There is no discipline in Congress and the party is directionless. Their national leadership doesn't care about grassroots workers think."

"Congress is a visionless party," says Rajdeep Gowala.

Four-time legislator Ajanta Neog -- who was the cabinet minister in Tarun Gogoi-led government -- and Lakhipur assembly constituency legislator Rajdeep Gowala had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (December 26) in Guwahati during the Union Minister's three-day visit to Assam and Manipur.

On December 25, the Congress had expelled Ajanta Neog from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Ajanta Neog was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Golaghat assembly constituency for three consecutive times. She held the position of cabinet minister handling several important portfolios under the late Tarun Gogoi's administration.

Meanwhile, Rajdeep Gowala, the sitting MLA from the Lakhipur assembly constituency, was expelled from the Congress on October 9.

