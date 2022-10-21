Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Karnataka at Raichur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its 44th day

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which entered its 44th day, on Friday re-entered Karnataka here, after being held for three days in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

The ‘Padyatra’ which began at Mantralayam temple circle in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh this morning, will end at Yeragera in Raichur district of Karnataka in the evening.

The yatra that entered the state near Gillesuguru at Raichur border, will march through the rural and urban segments of the district, before entering neighbouring Telangana on October 23 morning.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and several party leaders and legislators from the state were seen marching with Gandhi.

Wayanad MP had visited the famous shrine of Guru Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam on Thursday night and offered special prayers there.

Huge crowds enthusiastically lined up to greet the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi himself observed that the Yatra drew "tremendous response" in Andra Pradesh, and pointed out that his party leaders were also "quite surprised at the enthusiasm and response that we have had."

He saw the Bharat Jodo Yatra as "a very good starting point" to build the Congress in the state.

Post the bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh for the creation of a new Telangana state, the Congress has lost its moorings in AP.

But, during the course of his yatra, Rahul Gandhi observed that there was a huge distress among farmers, labourers and poor people in AP that gave the Congress a lot of room to grow. "That is going to be our focus," he said.

(With PTI input)

