Another big exit from Congress, ex-Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who served as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, on Friday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi in presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Kiran Kumar Reddy had served as the Congress CM of united Andhra Pradesh from 2010 to 2014.

Last month, Reddy had sent a one-line resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge — marking the second time he resigned from the party. After his exit from the party for the first time, Reddy had rejoined the party five years ago.

"I had never imagined that I'll have to leave Congress...There is a saying- 'My king is very intelligent, he doesn't think on his own, doesn't listens to anyone's advice'," said former Congress leader Kiran Kumar Reddy on joining BJP in Delhi.

Welcoming the ex-CM to party, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Many members of Kiran Kumar Reddy's family were in Congress. When I met him some time ago, he told me that he was influenced by PM Modi. Today he is taking a big leap and joining the BJP. He will strengthen our fight against corruption because his image as an MLA and minister has been very clean. It will be a big boost for BJP in Andhra Pradesh."

The Congress is getting damaged in all states and its high command does not interact with others or take their opinion, he said. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming the leadership of the opposition party, Reddy said, "They have clarity of thought and consistency, and taking courageous decisions is the hallmark of the government."

