Congress' likens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to 'chameleon', calls him 'aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar'

In no-bar attack on Nitish Kumar, who resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago, Congress said that the CM gives a tough competition to a chameleon.

Calling him "aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar", the Congress also posted on X a widely shared meme on his frequent volte-face in the last few years, which said that the governor expressed surprise when Kumar went back to take his scarf he had left at the Raj Bhawan within 15 minutes of his oath-taking for the ninth time. "After taking oath, Nitish Kumar ji forgot his 'muffler' (scarf) in Raj Bhawan. When he came back halfway to pick up, the Governor was shocked that this time not even 15 minutes had passed," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X. In another post in Hindi, he said, "Girgit ko bhi karni padi naye rang ki khoj, ye shoorveer badalte hain itne rang roz (even chameleon had to search for a new colour as these 'warriors' change so many colours everyday).

Ramesh's swipe was a wordplay on the expression 'aaya Ram gaya Ram', which was used widely in politics in the 1990s referring to the frequent floor-crossing and switching of parties. Ramesh said Kumar keeps resigning repeatedly and keeps changing his "political colours".