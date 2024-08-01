Congress forms screening committees for four assembly poll-bound states | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders

Congress on Thursday constituted screening committees for four assembly poll-bound states - Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

"Hon'ble Congress President Shri @kharge has constituted the screening committees for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, as follows, with immediate effect," Congress posted on x.

Maharashtra Congress screening committee

Similarly, Madhusudan Mistry was named as the chairman of the screening committee formed for Maharashtra. Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sirivella Prasad were picked as the other members of the screening committee.

Earlier, as part of preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad was appointed assembly in-charges in all six parliamentary constituencies in the city. The assembly in-charges was tasked to form the block committees and galvanize and activate the party's ground cadre. In the 2019 assembly elections, the Congress won just four seats out of the total 36 seats, while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party opened its account in Mumbai after a decade as Gaikwad wrested the Mumbai North Central parliamentary seat from the BJP.

Haryana Congress screening committee

Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken was made the chairman of the screening committee for Haryana assembly elections. While Manikam Tagore, Jignesh Mevani and Srinivas BV were made its members.

Jharkhand Congress screening committee

Girish Chodankar was named the chairman of the screening committee of Jharkhand Congress screening committee. Poonam Paswan and Prakash Joshi were the other members of the panel.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress screening committee

In Jammu and Kashmir, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will lead the screening committee. Anto Antony and Sachin Rao were named as the other members of the committee.