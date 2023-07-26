Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
Congress chief Kharge on Rajya Sabha mic controversy: 'My self-respect challenged'

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Wednesday again witnessed the heated exchange of barbs over the Manipur violence while the Opposition continued their demand for Prime Minister's statement.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2023 18:03 IST
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the government of 'switching off his mic' while he was speaking in Rajya Sabha on Manipur. He also alleged that by doing so his privilege was challenged. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Wednesday again witnessed the heated exchange of barbs over the Manipur violence while the Opposition continued their demand for Prime Minister's statement.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "I was placing my issues before the House, and when 50 people gave notices on 267, I did not even get a chance to speak in the Parliament. Ok. But at least when I am speaking, my mic has been switched off, this is a blow to my privilege. This is an insult to me and a challenge to self-respect. And if the house is run on the instructions of the government, then I will understand that it is not a democracy."

Kharge has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a "comprehensive" statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur. Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament. "Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi Government on Manipur violence," he said on Twitter.

