Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra rally.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed senior party leaders as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers to oversee the post-election developments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Veteran leaders Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Dr. G. Parameshwara have been tasked with monitoring the evolving political situation in Maharashtra. The trio will provide strategic guidance and report to the central leadership on the formation of the government and alliance strategies in the state.