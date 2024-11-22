Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE

Jharkhand Assembly Election: The results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be announced on Saturday, November 23. Voting took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, across all 81 assembly constituencies in the state. The key battle is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m., with a clear picture of the winning coalition expected by the afternoon. On the same day, results will also be declared for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and by-polls held across 14 states.

About the Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Jharkhand is among the states where the political landscape is very fragile. However, the state witnessed stable governments in the last decade. Before Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, one of India's new states witnessed so much volatility in the political circle. The Raghubar Das government was the first regime to complete its full term. As Jharkhand voted to elect its next government, people hoped that the next government would be a majority government, which may last for five years.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: What Happened in 2014 and 2019?

2019

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

2014

Jharkhand Assembly election 2014 was a decisive election; the BJP-led NDA formed a government after defeating the Hemant Soren-led government. The BJP provided Jharkhand with its first government, which completed its full term.

The saffron party contested 72 seats and won 37 with a vote share of 31.26 per cent in the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024. The Congress fielded 62 candidates in the election but managed to win only 6 seats with a vote share of 10.46 per cent. Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominated 19 candidates but failed to open an account in Bihar's neighbouring state. Another regional party, AJSUP, now an ally of the BJP, contested 8 seats and won 5 of them with vote share 3.68 per cent. Hemant Soren's JMM contested 79 seats and got victories in 19 with a vote share of 20.43 per cent. Babulal Marand's JVM, which later merged with the BJP, nominated 73 candidates but managed to bag only 8 seats with a vote share of 9.99 per cent.