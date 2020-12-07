Congress' 2019 manifesto promised similar reforms as Modi government's farm laws: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Image Source : BJP4INDIA TWITTER Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress over farm laws.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress and opposition parties for protesting against the new farm laws. Addressing the media in New Delhi, senior party leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress' 'double standards' have been exposed as it is opposing the new laws. Prasad referred to the party's 2019 manifesto wherein the Congress had promised to repeal/amend the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

"Opposition parties have jumped into the issue of new farm laws. During UPA rule, they did exactly what Modi govt is doing today for reforms in the farm sector. Now that they are losing polls, they take part in any protest for the sake of their existence," he said.

He said that the opposition parties are "opposing the Narendra Modi government for the sake of opposition, forgetting their own work in the past".

"In its 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act and make trade of agriculture produce including export free from all restrictions," the Union minister said.

Prasad said that when Sharad Pawar, who is also opposing the new farm laws, was agriculture minister, he wrote to all Chief Ministers for 'private sector participation' in market infrastructure.

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prasad said that the Aam Aadi Party governmet in Delhi has notified and implemented the new laws on November 23.

"Here you are protesting and there you are removing the gazette," he said this while referring to Kejriwal's support to the farmers. The Delhi CM earlier today visited the Singh border where he met the protesting farmers and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government.

Meanwhile, over a dozen opposition parties including the Congress have announced to support the Bharat Bandh call on December 8 given by the farm unions to protest against the three farm laws. Farmer leaders have welcomed the support extended by several political parties and called upon all others to come forward and support the bandh.

