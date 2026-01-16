Amravati Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check complete list of leading/winning candidates Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results are being declared today, with the counting underway from 10 AM. Here's the complete list of winners of Amravati Municipal Corporation:

Voting for the 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation took place on Thursday and the results are being declared today for all of them. As for the Amravati Municipal Corporation, a total of 87 seats are up for grabs across 22 wards and as many as 661 candidates contested elections. NCP of Ajit Pawar group fielded the most candidates, 85, followed by the Indian National Congress, which fielded 74 candidates. 68 candidates of BJP contested elections, while 67 of Shiv Sena's Shinde faction did so. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Shiv Sena of the Uddhav faction fielded 47 and 41 candidates respectively in the election while Yuva Swabhiman Party and Bahujan Samaj Party also fielded 36 and 34 candidates respectively. AIMIM and NCP of Sharad Pawar group fielded the least candidates, 25 and 14 respectively while 120 candidates contested elections independently. Here's the list of winners in the Amravati Municipal Corporation Elections 2026:

