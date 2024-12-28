Cold wave likely to commence over parts of North India from tomorrow | Check IMD weather updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cold wave in North India

Cold wave in North India: From Delhi to Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan and other North Indian states will enter 2025 with rain and cold. As per the daily bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions are likely to commence over parts of North India from December 29.

"Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan," said IMD's daily bulletin. Check the complete weather report below.

Cold Wave in North India

IMD's December 28 weather bulletin predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan region today and as a repercussion, the cold wave in several regions will begin from December 29.

"Isolated Heavy Rainfall/Snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm lightning is likely over Western Himalayan Region on 28th December. Isolated to Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (wind speed 30-50 kmph) likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and interior Maharashtra on 28th December. Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorms also likely over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 28th December," IMD bulletin reads.

IMD predicts temperature dip

As per the update by IMD, North India, including Delhi, is expected to witness a cold start to New Year 2025 along with other regions of the country. Northwest India is expected to register a fall of 3-5 degrees in minimum temperatures during the next two days.

However, no prominent change is expected in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours in West and Central India.

Weather in India

As per IMD, Cold Day conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on 29th; Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on 28th; Rajasthan on 28th & 29th December. Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during late night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan during 28th-30th December.

Delhi weather

Delhi recorded the highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years. According to the weather department, Delhi recorded 41.2 mm rain in the past 24 four hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, due to which daytime temperatures remained below normal throughout the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the National capital recorded the highest-ever rainfall on a single day in the month on December 3, 1923, at 75.7 mm.