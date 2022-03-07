Coast Guard Dornier skids off runway, catches fire during touchdown at Kanpur airport | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dornier catches fire while landing in Kanpur, crew safe

Highlights The incident was reported from Chakeri airport, where the dornier rammed into a concrete structure

The crew, including IAF personnel, managed to get out of the aircraft in time

Chakeri airport director BK Jha said the cause of the accident is being ascertained

A major tragedy was averted after a Coast Guard Dornier 228 aircraft skidded off the runway during touchdown in Kanpur. The incident took place two days ago but came to light after a video went viral on Sunday.

According to the details, the incident was reported from Chakeri airport, where the dornier rammed into a concrete structure and burst into flames.

The crew, including IAF personnel, who were scheduled to visit the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited facility in Kanpur, managed to get out of the aircraft in time.

Nobody was injured, said official sources.

Chakeri airport director BK Jha said the cause of the accident is being ascertained.

Jha said the Dornier's left engine developed a snag and the aircraft veered off the runway and halted after collision with a concrete structure near the tarmac.

In the visuals of the viral video, the IAF personnel can be seen hurriedly disembarking and rushing towards the cockpit side to rescue the trapped crew.

Dornier 228 is a twin-engine turboprop, highly versatile multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft manufactured by HAL for the Indian Coast Guard.

"The aircraft is lightweight with varied operating speeds and is fuel-efficient. It has swift role-changing capabilities from maritime patrol and surveillance, to marine pollution contingency, search & rescue to medical evacuation," said an official.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Helicopter crashes into ocean in front of beachgoers in Miami

Latest India News