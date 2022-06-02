Coal scam case: Calcutta HC allows TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, wife to go for medical treatment in Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee had moved Calcutta High Court, seeking permission to travel abroad with his wife for treatment.

Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, and his wife Rujira to go for medical treatment in Dubai. Abhishek had approached the court since Enforcement Directorate (ED) was not ready to let him go.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday approached the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has denied him permission to go abroad for treatment. The ED has already questioned Banerjee in connection with the coal smuggling scam in West Bengal.

In his appeal, the Lok Sabha from Diamond Harbour has stated that he had requested the central agency to spare him from questioning for some time as he would have to go abroad for his ophthalmological treatment. However, the ED officials have raised objections to his proposal.

It is learnt that in his letter to the ED, Abhishek Banerjee wanted to be spared from June 3 to 10.

Incidentally, the Trinamool leader recently made headlines after he described a couple of judges as biased and operating at the behest of some forces. "I feel bad to say that a couple of members of the judiciary are acting at the behest of others and as agents. They are ordering for CBI verdicts in petty cases. They are putting a stay on murder cases. This is unthinkable," Banerjee said at a public rally in Haldia on May 28.

On May 30, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar informed that he has instructed the state chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi to initiate action against Banerjee over his anti-judiciary comments.

The governor also observed that Banerjee's accusing and targetting the judiciary interferes with the due course of the justice process and reflects scant respect for the rule of law.

