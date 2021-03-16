Coal scam: CBI conducts raids at several locations in Kolkata, Asansol

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI In November last year, the CBI had conducted raids at 45 locations in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Kolkata and Asansol districts of West Bengal in connection with the coal scam. The agency sleuths also carried out searches at the remises of Amit Agarwal, a close aide of key accused Anup Majhi alias Lala.

The CBI also raided the Durgapur office of Jai Shree Steels Private Limited, a company that is allegedly owned by Agarwal.

The action by the CBI comes a day after the agency questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menka Gambhir's husband Ankush Arora and her father-in-law Pawan Arora in connection with illegal coal mining case.

Abhishek Banerjee is nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

The CBI has also recorded the statement of Rujira Banerjee, wife of Abhishek and Gambhir in February.

In November last year, the central agency had conducted raids at 45 locations in Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

