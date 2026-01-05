CM Yogi meets PM Modi in Delhi amid Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion buzz CM Yogi and PM Modi discussed the state's development plans as well as the political strategy for upcoming elections. After meeting PM Modi, CM Yogi is expected to meet BJP President JP Nadda today.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with Prime Minister Modi at the PM’s residence. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues related to cabinet expansion and the 2027 elections.

Both leaders discuss state's development plans

They also discussed the state's development plans as well as the political strategy for upcoming elections. After meeting PM Modi, CM Yogi is expected to meet BJP President JP Nadda at 3:30 pm. This meeting comes at a time when discussions about cabinet expansion are gaining momentum in Uttar Pradesh.

As Pankaj Chaudhary has been appointed as the new Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, the long overdue expansion of the state council of ministers and changes in the organisation are next on the party’s agenda. The cabinet expansion is most likely to take place after the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14-15, 2026.

Apart from this, the process of political appointments in commissions, boards, and councils will also begin soon.

Many changes in BJP in recent past

The BJP has seen several changes in recent past. Recently, the BJP surprised everyone by appointing Nitin Nabin as the National Working President, while in Uttar Pradesh, Pankaj Chaudhary was appointed the new state president. Pankaj Chaudhary was the only leader to file nomination for the post of Uttar Pradesh BJP President.

Additionally, the BJP was in the news when several Brahmin MLAs attended a feast together. This caused a stir in Uttar Pradesh politics, and the matter even reached Delhi. In fact, a meeting of Brahmin BJP MLAs was held at PN Pathak's Lucknow residence some days ago. This meeting was called a "sahbhoj" (community feast). Around 40 MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.

In fact, this meeting was also in the news because shortly before this meeting, Thakur MLAs had also held two meetings. State government ministers Jaiveer Singh and Dayashankar Singh, along with other ministers and MLAs, attended the meeting. Former MP Rajveer Singh Raju Bhaiya also organised a conference of MLAs, MPs, and leaders from the Lodh community. However, the party raised no objections at that time. BJP Kurmi MLAs, under the banner of the Kurmi Intellectual Vichar Manch, also held a similar meeting. Even then, the issue did not escalate.

UP Cabinet expansion likely soon

The BJP core committee meeting held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on December 30 discussed possible names for induction into the state cabinet. Newly appointed state BJP president Pankaj Choudhary was present and later held discussions with party leadership in Delhi.

It should be noted that the UP government currently has 54 ministers, including the chief minister, against a maximum permissible strength of 60. Moreover, this is expected to be the last expansion before the 2027 election.

