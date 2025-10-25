UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Droupadi Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi in Delhi UP CM Yogi Adityanath met with PM Modi in New Delhi, seeking guidance and expressing deep appreciation for his leadership. During their meeting, CM Yogi emphasised the inspiration and steadfast energy he receives from Prime Minister Modi, describing his presence as a guiding principle.

New Delhi:

On his recent visit to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy call to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday (October 25). During this meeting, CM Yogi expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the President’s invaluable time. The president's office and UP CMO shared a picture of the meeting on X.

Meawhile, President Murmu will visit Ghaziabad on Sunday to inaugurate Yashoda Medicity. "The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Indirapuram, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on October 26 to inaugurate Yashoda Medicity.

Seeking guidance from Prime Minister

CM Yogi also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking guidance and expressing appreciation for his leadership. In his remarks, CM Yogi emphasised the inspiration and unwavering energy he derives from the Prime Minister’s presence, describing it as both a guiding principle and source of strength. He thanked the Prime Minister for his precious time, highlighting how such interactions reinforce his resolve to continue serving with dedication.​

Meeting with Vice President and senior leaders

The Chief Minister held a cordial meeting with the Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, in New Delhi as well. He thanked the Vice President for the opportunity and valuable time, further bolstering collaborative efforts between Uttar Pradesh and the central leadership.

These high-profile meetings underscore Yogi Adityanath’s active engagement with national leaders, both to seek guidance for governance and to invite dignitaries to major cultural and religious events. His gratitude and formal invitations not only reinforce Uttar Pradesh’s prominence on the national stage but also demonstrate a commitment to inclusive leadership and intergovernmental harmony.​

CM Yogi inspection and project status

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conducted a detailed inspection of the upcoming Noida International Airport site in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar. He was accompanied by senior government officials, local MLAs, and airport authorities as he reviewed the project's progress and issued important directives to ensure readiness for launch. Updates on construction and preparations were provided by airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann and COO Kiran Jain. The site visit is part of the government’s rigorous oversight to ensure the airport meets high standards as it nears completion.​

Inauguration timeline and key features

Officials have confirmed that the airport is set for formal inauguration on October 30, 2025, making it India’s largest airport by area once all phases are complete. The first phase covers about 1,300 hectares and includes one operational runway and a terminal building, aiming to serve up to 12 million passengers annually initially. Developed under a public-private partnership model, the project is led by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited- fully owned by Swiss-based Zurich Airport International AG for the Uttar Pradesh government. Passenger flights are expected to commence by December, providing a major boost for regional connectivity and reducing congestion at Delhi’s IGI.