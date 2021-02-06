Image Source : FILE/PTI Class 10 student dies by suicide after school teacher's threat

A 16-year-old student of class X died by suicide in his house in neighbouring Vikarabad district of Telangana allegedly after his school teacher asked him not to come to school, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at Kulkacherla mandal of the district and the boy's parents found him hanging in his room on Friday, the police said.

In a note purportedly written by him, the boy said he took the extreme step as his teacher threatened him if he came to school, they said. When he went to the school two days ago, the boy was told by the teacher to bring a letter signed by his parents for attending classes and the boy reportedly felt offended, the police said.

Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the teacher was registered and investigation began, they said.

After 10 months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes nine and above in schools resumed so did colleges across the state from February 1.

