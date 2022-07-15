Friday, July 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP: Clash breaks out over Biryani shop, stones pelted outside temple in Bareilly

UP: Clash breaks out over Biryani shop, stones pelted outside temple in Bareilly

Clashes in Bareilly: Locals supported the shop owner, and the municipal corporation's team was forced to leave. However, a few BJP members confronted the members of other communities. Soon, both parties started pelting stones at each other.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Poorva Joshi | Bareilly
Updated on: July 15, 2022 14:52 IST
up police, up news, bareilly news
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE UP: Clash breaks out over Biryani shop, stones pelted outside temple in Bareilly

Highlights

  • Clashes broke out between members of two communities in Bareilly.
  • Stones were hurled between members of the communities, in which 2 people got injured.
  • Violence erupted after a team of municipal corporation officials arrived to take action.

Clashes broke out between members of two communities in Bareilly, over a Biryani shop in the city, located outside a temple. Stones were hurled between members of the communities, in which 2 people got injured. Violence erupted after a team of municipal corporation officials arrived to take action against the biryani seller.

Locals supported the shop owner, and the municipal corporation's team was forced to leave. However, a few BJP members confronted the members of other communities. Soon, both parties started pelting stones at each other.

A BJP worker suffered injuries after he was allegedly attacked by the biryani seller with a knife, according to sources. Bareilly SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj and DM Shivakant Dwivedi rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Related Stories
Kaali movie poster: FIRs filed against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for hurting religious sentiments

Kaali movie poster: FIRs filed against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for hurting religious sentiments

UP: Man arrested for allegedly threatening to behead Nupur Sharma

UP: Man arrested for allegedly threatening to behead Nupur Sharma

Not 1 but 27 people travelling in one auto rickshaw leave UP Police shocked | VIRAL VIDEO

Not 1 but 27 people travelling in one auto rickshaw leave UP Police shocked | VIRAL VIDEO

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News