UP: Clash breaks out over Biryani shop, stones pelted outside temple in Bareilly

Clashes broke out between members of two communities in Bareilly, over a Biryani shop in the city, located outside a temple. Stones were hurled between members of the communities, in which 2 people got injured. Violence erupted after a team of municipal corporation officials arrived to take action against the biryani seller.

Locals supported the shop owner, and the municipal corporation's team was forced to leave. However, a few BJP members confronted the members of other communities. Soon, both parties started pelting stones at each other.

A BJP worker suffered injuries after he was allegedly attacked by the biryani seller with a knife, according to sources. Bareilly SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj and DM Shivakant Dwivedi rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

