'Not sign of healthy democracy': CJI Ramana speaks of no 'mutual respect between govt, opposition'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaipur: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju during the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities Meet, organised by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday, in an event at Jaipur, said that there was there used to be mutual respect between govt and the opposition. 'Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing,' she said.

"Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy," Ramana said.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

"There used to be mutual respect between government and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing," he said.

The CJI also raised concerns over the quality of legislative performance.

"Sadly, the country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance," he said, adding laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny.

Latest India News