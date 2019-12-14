Image Source : PTI Citizenship Bill protest: Jamia postpones semester exams scheduled today

Amid the ongoing agitation against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Jamia Millia Islamia University has postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday. "All the semester exams scheduled today have been postponed," a senior varsity official said.

Jamia students have called a university lockdown on Saturday and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against CAB and also against Friday's violence following clashes with police during their march.

The Jamia Millia Islamia University on Friday turned into a battlefield after police and students, who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest, clashed with each other. Fifty students were detained following a clash between police and students after the protestors were stopped at the varsity gate and prevented from carrying out their march.

The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting. However, the protestors alleged that police resorted to stone-pelting first and students threw stones in response to the attack. The police had cordoned off the road and protestors were seen climbing onto barricades.

The bill became an act after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave assent to it, which led widespread agitation across the country. According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and granted Indian citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies)