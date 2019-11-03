Image Source : FILE CISF issues masks to its personnel at IGI, Metro stations (Representational image)

As the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi touched dangerous levels of 625 on Sunday, pushing the city back into the 'severe plus' category, CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan ordered immediately distribution of anti-pollution masks to its personnel deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Metro stations and other government establishments across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Those belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) Special Security Group (SSG) unit, which performs VIP security duties, would also be provided masks.

"The N-95 anti-pollution masks have been procured and issued to the personnel deployed in Delhi-NCR. They will wear the masks till the air quality improves," said a CISF statement.

The CISF will also render medical assistance to its personnel deployed in Delhi-NCR having breathing troubles. As Delhi's overall AQI hovered above the 625-mark, air visibility turned so bad that flights had to be diverted from Delhi airport to nearby cities.

