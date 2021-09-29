Chunav Manch: CM Yogi Adityanath tells the logic behind name changing of cities

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at India TV's Chunav Manch.

India TV Chunav Manch: With less than six months to go for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the political arena is already witnessing a flurry of activities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive conversation at India TV's Chunav Manch, presented the report card of his 4.5-year rule in the state.

CM Adityanath spoke on various issues such as the development of the state, expressways being constructed, handling of coronavirus, love jihad, including opposition's allegations among others. During the event, Adityanath also explained the reason behind the name changing of the cities.

"The nomenclature has given the correct identity of the cities which were the mythological identity of those cities. How would you like to know Ayodhya? As Ayodhya or Faizabad? Should the name of that district be Ayodhya or not? Because the country and the world recognise it as that. Keeping our heritage in mind, we have kept the names." the chief minister said.

Citing the reason behind changing the name of Allahabad district as 'Prayagraj', Yogi said, "Prayagraj is also mentioned in Ramayana. Prayagraj was the identity of all of us but was forgotten. As long as there was Kumbh in Allahabad, no one used to ask, people used to say dirt is a stampede, but if we kept the name Prayagraj, then the whole world appreciated it."

"We are not imposing our words on anyone. Every person has the right to adopt his method of worship, but if someone has named our historical places according to their own time, then it is our responsibility to change it," he added.

"It is an attempt to turn that wheel of history right. It is a moment to feel proud of our ancestors." CM Adityanath said.

