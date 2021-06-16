Chirag Paswan hits back, says 'No one can remove me as LJP's national president'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chirag Paswan addresses media

Upping his ante against his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lok Jan Shakti (LJP)’s Chirag Paswan said that ‘no one has the constitutional’ right to remove him as party’s national president and also made it clear that he is ready for a long legal battle.

Breaking his silence over the ongoing fiasco in the LJP, Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that he gave all his efforts to reconcile and keep his family together, but failed. "I was looking up to my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) when my father and other uncle passed away...I didn't become an orphan when my father passed away. But I did, when my uncle did this," Chirag said.

Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United-JD(U) of breaking his party, Chirag said, "During the Bihar elections, even before that, there was a constant attempt by some people and especially by the Janata Dal United (JDU) to break our party."

Chirag said, “Some people were making attempts to break the party when my father was hospitalised. My father asked party leaders, including my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) about the same. Some people weren't ready for the struggle we had to go through,” adding, "Sher ka bachcha hoon akhri waqt tak ladunga. (I am a Lion's son and will fight till the end.)"

Chirag even contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to name Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House, saying it is "contrary" to provisions of his organisation.



In a letter written on Tuesday, Paswan also informed Birla of the party's decision to expel five MPs, who have joined hands against him, and urged the Speaker to review the earlier decision and issue a new circular naming him as the LJP leader in the Lok Sabha.



"Since Article 26 of the Constitution of Lok Jan Shakti Party empower Central Parliamentary Board of the party to decide who would be Leader of our Party in Lok Sabha, hence, the decision of announcing Sh.Pashupati Kumar Paras MP as Leader of LJP party in the Lok Sabha is contrary to provision of Constitution of our party," he wrote.

Paswan's paternal uncle Paras has been elected as their leader by the five of party's six MPs in place of him. Both factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Paswan's father Ram Vilas Paswan. While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

