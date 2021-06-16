'Pick & choose': Pashupati Paras' veiled attack on nephew Chirag as LJP splits wide open

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pashupati Paras' veiled attack on nephew Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday said five MPs of the Lok Janshakti Party Tuesday put forth their papers and concerns against Paswan. Speaking to India TV, Pashupati Kumar said, "some anti-social elements did not let the LJP form an alliance with the NDA in the past, this led to pick and chose."

Further, Pashupati Kumar Paras said, "Chirag Paswan was never appointed the LJP chief through votes."

"There is no democracy in the party and is only running on dictatorship," Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras alleged.

Speaking on allegations of not lending a helping hand to the family following the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, Pashupati Kumar said he helped the family on financial grounds.

On Ram Vilas Paswan's hospitalisation, Pashupati Kumar Paras said, "I was admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for COVID-19, and that is when I came to know of my elder brother's illness."

"I then requested my doctor to discharge me from the hospital, so that I can visit my elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan," he further said.

On allegations of creating splits within the party, Pashupati Kumar Paras said, "I have rather saved the party and will continue to do so. I will fulfill the dreams of my elder brother."

The background

The Lok Janshakti Party faction headed by Chirag Paswan on Tuesday expelled the five MPs of the party who had rebelled against him, while the group led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras removed him from the post of the party president. Both factions moved swiftly to take control of the party a day after Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan's father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised by the Lok Sabha secretariat as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the House.

While Chirag Paswan has been isolated in the parliamentary party as all other MPs beside him have backed Paras, sources said he continues to draw support from other leaders in the organisation.

The matter is now likely to reach the Election Commission as both factions have claimed to represent the party.