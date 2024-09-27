Allahabad HC summons UP's food safety dept after advocate presents chinese garlic in courtroom

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday (September 27) in a significant decision summoned officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department of Uttar Pradesh after a practising advocate brought Chinese garlic to the courtroom. The case which stems from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Moti Lal Yadav, raised questions over the availability of Chinese garlic in Indian markets despite a ban been placed on it in 2014 owing to its harmful effects.

About the Allahabad's court order

A bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Om Prakash Shukla examined both Chinese and regular garlic during the hearing over the PIL which has raised concerns that Chinese garlic, though banned over fears of pesticide contamination, is still being sold openly in India. In response, the court summoned a state official to provide answers.

The court also directed the Deputy Solicitor General of India, Surya Bhan Pandey, to provide information on what measures are being taken to prevent such banned items from entering the country. Additionally, the court inquired if any investigation has been carried out to determine how these items are being smuggled into Indian markets.

Meanwhile, the PIL also calls for a CBI led investigation into the sale and distribution of Chinese garlic in India, demanding that guilty officials and traders be held accountable.

It is pertinent to note that Chinese garlic was banned in India in 2014 after reports claimed that the imported garlic contained high levels of pesticides and was contaminated with fungus. Despite the ban, however, Yadav in the PIL claimed that Chinese garlic, known for its potentially cancerous properties, remains easily available in markets across the country, violating food safety standards.