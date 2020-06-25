Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chinese Embassy has been funding Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: BJP takes aim at Congress

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday levelled a serious allegation at Congress and said tha Chinese Embassy in India has been funding Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. His allegation has come amid tension between India and China over situation in Ladakh. Prasad took on Congress in a press conference organised on Thursday evening.

Sonia Gandhi is president of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram are on the board of the foundation.

According to RGF annual report, in 2005-06 the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a donation from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China. It is listed in the report among the list of general donors.

Soon after that, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation did a study on how Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and China is desirable and required.

In his press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress party to answer the questions raised against it.

Is Congress hiding anything? Has an agreement been struck between Congress and Chinese Communist Party?

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala rubbished BJP's claims and termed it as an attempt to divert attention from real issues on ground.

Watch | Did Chinese embassy fund Rajiv Gandhi foundation? BJP's big attack on Gandhis

