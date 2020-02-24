Image Source : PTI Children stuck in schools as violence erupts in Delhi

Many children studying in East Delhi schools also suffered the brunt of the violence in Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur. On receiving the news of violence, dozens of schools did not take the risk of sending children home without any protection. As a result, hundreds of students were stuck till the parents reached the schools.

Sunita Lakhachaura, who lives in Yamuna Vihar, told IANS: "At about 1 o'clock in the afternoon, we got a call from the school that violence and riots are taking place on the route of the school bus. In view of the violence, the school administration refused to send children in the school van".

Two children of Sunita Lakhachaura study in a private school located in Dilshad Garden. Due to the children's test, on Monday morning Sunita sent them to school at the right time. To come from Dilshad Garden to Yamuna Vihar one has to pass through areas like Maujpur, Gokulpuri etc. This was the reason that many school children had to bear the brunt of the disturbances in these areas.

Sunita said: "Soon after getting the call, I ran to the school to pick up the children but after going about half a kilometre, I found that the way forward was closed due to the violence. I took one after the other route but all were closed either by huge crowds or by the police. When Sunita failed to reach the school, her husband Dinesh Lakhachaura had to leave his office and go to the school. However, Dinesh also took more than three hours to reach the school.

According to Sunita, she was able to reach home with her children only after 7 p.m. According to the parents, during this period the attitude of the school was fully supportive. The schools also provided lunch to the children.

ALSO READ | Anti-CAA protests: Schools in violence-hit North East Delhi to be shut tomorrow

ALSO READ | Northeast Delhi violence: Flag march in Maujpur area after clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors