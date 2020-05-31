Image Source : INDIA TV #CMsOnIndiaTV: Chief Ministers from 15 states deliberate on fine print of Unlock 1

As India presses unlock 1 button to restart the economy after a 68-day lockdown, the decision to frame guidelines has been left upon states and union territories. To understand how Unlock 1 will look like in different states, India TV will bring to you chief ministers of 15 states LIVE who will discuss their plans for Unlock 1.0 and how they plan on fighting COVID-19 in their states.

The day-long event -- #CMsOnIndiaTV -- will get going at 10:00 am tomorrow (Monday) morning.

#Unlock1 Chief Ministers of 15 states explain the way ahead as India moves from a state of lockdown towards opening up economic activities from June 1. Watch #CMsOnIndiaTV from 10:00 am tomorrow and understand how #Unlocked will your state be. pic.twitter.com/gYC9kBUKVi — India TV (@indiatvnews) May 31, 2020

The chief ministers will include several prominent names from Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal to Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath. Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan are also likely to be present.

