Chhattisgarh: Lakhs of litres of water wasted to fish out govt official's expensive phone from dam

Chhattisgarh news: Chhattisgarh food inspector mobile news: In what showcases the brazen use of position and power, a government official in Chhattisgarh ordered pumping out of water from a dam after his expensive mobile phone accidentally fell into it. The incident took place in Kanker district of the state.

According to reports, Rajesh Vishwas, food officer of Koylibeda block, had gone to the Kherkatta-Parlkot reservoir on Monday for a holiday. The food officer's expensive phone fell into 15-feet deep water in the Kherkatta-Parlkot reservoir. Vishwas then ordered workers to look at his phone, but they couldn't. He then asked the water to be pumped out from the reservoir so that his phone could be fished out.

A high-power pump was brought that pumped out water for three days continuously. Finally, the phone was retrieved on Thursday morning.

When asked about the incident, Vishwas said," I spoke to the SDO, Water Resources and told him that my Samsung S series phone which costs around Rs 96,000 fell into the dam. I informed him that the reservoir water was not for any purpose following which 5 feet water was pumped out."

However, officials said that the water level was lowered by almost 10-feet. With the matter now blowing up in the media, the local administration is preparing to order an enquiry into the incident.

