Chhattisgarh govt issues guidelines for passengers arriving from UK

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued guidelines for passengers travelling from the United Kingdom to the state via international flights. The development comes amid rising concerns over the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK. As per an official release, the RTPCR test report of the passengers (conducted at the airport on arrival in India or Chhattisgarh via flight or other routes) should be properly checked.

"If the report is positive then as per the standard operating procedure (SOP), institutional quarantine at COVID care center or hospital should be ensured. The SOP should be followed for the passengers who have come in contact with the COVID positive passenger," the release stated.

It added that if the report of the passenger is negative, then they would be advised to be home-isolation for 14 days, as per the SOP issued by the Government of India.

The state government has asked officials to ensure that necessary arrangements for regular follow up.

Meanwhile, India has temporarily suspended all flight operations between India and the UK till December 31, 2020.

On December 20, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had informed the public that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in the UK.

"Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," he had tweeted.

