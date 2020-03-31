Chhattisgarh COVID-19 positive cases surge to 8

Image Source : AP Chhattisgarh COVID19 cases surge to 8

Chhattisgarh has so far recorded a total of 8 COVID-19 confirmed cases to date coronavirus positive cases in the country continue to rise. Till Monday night (March 30), India has recorded a total of 1,250 COVID-19 cases out of which 102 patients have recovered and 32 have died. Globally, there are about over 7,85,000 coronavirus cases including more than 37,000 deaths. In India, Maharashtra and Kerala are the two states where maximum number of coronavirus cases have been witnessed that still continue to rise even when a strict lockdown is in place. The nation entered 21-day lockdown after PM Modi announced it on March 24 (Tuesday) asking people to maintain social distancing adding it is the only way the virus can be contained from further spreading.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases * Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 23 1 0 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0 3 Bihar 15 0 1 4 Chandigarh 8 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 7 0 0 6 Delhi 87 6 2 7 Goa 5 0 0 8 Gujarat 69 1 6 9 Haryana 36 18 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 48 2 2 12 Karnataka 83 5 3 13 Kerala 202 19 1 14 Ladakh 13 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 47 0 3 16 Maharashtra 198 25 8 17 Manipur 1 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 21 Punjab 38 1 1 22 Rajasthan 59 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 67 4 1 24 Telengana 71 1 1 25 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 82 11 0 27 West Bengal 22 0 2 Total number of confirmed cases in India 1251# 102 32 #Remaining 46 cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test positive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.​

