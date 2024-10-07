Chhattisgarh CM Sai meets PM Modi in Delhi, discusses development projects, anti-Naxal operations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital on Monday (October 7) and briefed him on the development work carried out in the state over the past nine months, highlighting key initiatives in agriculture, skill development, and education, officials said. He also shared details of the recent anti-Naxal operation in the state, for which the Prime Minister commended the bravery of the security forces. The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the approval of eight lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

CM Sai provided a detailed update to the Prime Minister on the ongoing anti-Maoist operations and development progress in the state. He mentioned the recent operation in the Narayanpur-Dantewada district, where security forces eliminated 31 Naxalites, marking the largest Naxal operation in the state's history. He also presented an overview of the development projects being undertaken in Chhattisgarh, emphasising the state government's focus on building roads, schools, hospitals, and other essential infrastructure, officials said.

“Special efforts are being made in employment generation and rural development to integrate people from Naxal-affected areas into the mainstream. Prime Minister Modi praised this achievement, noting that it not only restores peace in the state but also paves the way for further development,” they added.

CM Sai shared details of the state's special programs aimed at enhancing the skills of the youth in Bastar and tribal regions.

Talking about the work done in the field of agriculture, CM Sai informed the Prime Minister that Chhattisgarh is extensively using digital technology and advanced farming methods. This has led to increased productivity and higher incomes for farmers. The Chief Minister said these efforts align with the Prime Minister’s vision of "Developed India 2047”.

“The state has also made significant strides in education. The Chief Minister explained that in tribal regions, children are being taught in their mother tongue, which has improved their academic progress. Special attention is also being given to technical education to ensure that children in the state are trained in modern technologies and are prepared for the future,” the officials said.

PM Modi praised these efforts by the Chhattisgarh government, stating that the state's development journey is an inspiration for other states. He assured Chief Minister Sai of further support and cooperation for the state's progress.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for the approval of a large number of houses, stating that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), millions of families have been able to realise their dream of owning a home, bringing stability and security to their lives.

