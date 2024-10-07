194 Naxalites killed, 801 arrested since January in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that 194 Naxals were killed, 801 arrested and 742 surrendered in Chhattisgarh since January. While chairing a review meeting with Chief Ministers of Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital, Shah appealed to the youth Naxalites to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

194 Naxalites killed in 2024

"I congratulate the Chief Minister, Home Minister, DGP and the entire team of Chhattisgarh. Since January, 194 Naxalites have been killed, 801 Naxalites have been arrested and 742 Naxalites have surrendered. I appeal to all the youth associated with Naxalism to leave the weapons and come in the mainstream. Whether it is northeast or JK, almost 13000 have left the weapon and joined the mainstream," the Home Minister said.

Shah attributed the progress to the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, which saw a threefold increase in funding from Rs 1180 crore between 2004-2014 to Rs 3,006 crore from 2014-2024. The Special Central Assistance Scheme has also allocated Rs 3590 crore over the last decade.

"Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, Rs 1180 crore was spent on this scheme from 2004-2014, while from 2014-2024 we have spent Rs 3,006 crore which is almost three times. SRE is the main scheme which contribute to the development work in the Naxal-affected areas. Under the Special Central Assistance Scheme, we have spent Rs 3590 crore in the last ten years," he said.

Shah further said that before 2019, only two helicopters were deployed to assist soldiers, but today the number has increased to 12, comprising six helicopters from the Border Security Force (BSF) and six from the Air Force, to provide better support to the troops.

544 fortified police stations built in last 10 years

The Home Minister also mentioned that 544 fortified police stations have been built in the last 10 years. "544 fortified police stations have been built in the last 10 years. Earlier the road network was 2900 km, in the last 10 years the road network has been increased to 11,500 km. In the last 10 years, 15,300 mobile towers have been installed and out of them 5139 towers have been given 4G connections. Before 2014, 38 Eklavya model schools were approved but none of them were built. Now 216 schools were approved out of which 165 have been built," he said.

"Earlier nothing was spent on air efforts but now 1000 crore is spent to buy air efforts. 131 crore have been spent to build a trauma centre in Jagdalpur," Shah added.

He further said that incidents of violence have come down from 16,463 to 7700 and this number will reduce further by next year and deaths of civilians and security forces have reduced by 70 per cent. "The number of districts reporting violence has come down from 96 to 42. The number of police stations reporting violence has come down from 465 to 171, out of which 50 police stations are new i.e. only 120 police stations are reporting violence. This is the result of joint efforts of the Centre and the states," he said.

Amit Shah praises Chhattisgarh govt

The Union Minister further commended the Chhattisgarh government for its success in combating Naxalism, citing significant progress in the state. "The success achieved in Chhattisgarh is an inspiration for all of us...The Chhattisgarh government has started a new development campaign in all the Naxal-affected areas. It aims to bring the benefits of the state government and central government schemes to the people. As a result, schools and cheap grain shops have opened in the villages," he said.

Shah emphasised that the success achieved in Chhattisgarh is an inspiration for all, with villagers voting in the Lok Sabha elections after thirty years.

(With ANI inputs)

