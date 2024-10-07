Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to hold meet with Amit Shah, likely to call on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : X Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Home Minister Amid Shah

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will attend a high-level meeting of CMs and Home Ministers from Naxal-affected states in New Delhi on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the key meeting on the Naxal issue. Sai will represent the state in this crucial meeting and is expected to provide an update on the ongoing Naxal operations and present details of developmental projects in Naxal-affected areas.

According to sources, the chief minister will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 6 pm later in the day. The prime minister has specially invited Sai to congratulate him for the successful Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, they said.

During the meeting, the chief minister is likely to give detailed information to PM Modi about the development work and welfare schemes going on in the state, as well as brief him about the upcoming schemes of his government.

31 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh’s most successful counter-insurgency operation

Recently, Chhattisgarh drew appreciation after it conducted the state's most successful counter-insurgency operation that eliminated 31 Naxalites. It was one of the toughest anti-Naxal operations which took place in a 10-km motorcycle ride away through fields and dirt track followed by a 12-km climb of a hilly terrain in the Abujhmarh area.

This was the highest number of fatalities suffered by Maoists in a single operation since the state's creation 24 years ago and the offensive comes more than five months after 29 Naxalites, including higher-ranking cadres, were neutralised in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district.

Nearly 1,500 jawans of District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Dantewada and Narayanpur and Special Task Force were involved in the offensive, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police RK Barman said.