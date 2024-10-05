Chhattisgarh CM distributes appointment letters to 70 dependents of naxal-affected families

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4CGSTATE Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Under the Naxal rehabilitation policy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday, October 4, distributed government appointment letters to at least 70 dependents of Naxal-affected families.

During the event, housing approval letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), tendu leaves bonuses, funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Kisan Credit Cards, and other benefits were also distributed to the beneficiaries.

It is pertinent to note that this initiative marks a significant step in the state's ongoing efforts to eliminate Naxalism. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who has consistently expressed his commitment to eradicating Naxalism, praised the move.

CM interacts with surrendered Naxalites, youth affected by Naxalite violence

Meanwhile, the CM, was on a visit to Bijapur, also interacted with surrendered Naxalites and youth affected by Naxalite violence, and have since joined the police forces. The CM lauded their efforts, stating, "The rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government is proving to be a boon for Naxal-affected families, and the strong fight of the youth recruited into the police against the Naxalites is commendable."

31 Naxalites gunned down in Bastar

Moreover, in related news, government forces continue their efforts against Naxalism. A fierce encounter between Naxals and security personnel took place in the Bastar region, resulting in the deaths of at least 31 Naxalites.

"Three more bodies of Naxalites were recovered this morning from the dense forest where the encounter took place on Friday," Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

"With this, the toll of Naxalites in the encounter rose to 31. The identities of the Naxalites are yet to be confirmed, but it appears they belonged to PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) Company No. 6, Platoon 16 of the Maoists, and the East Bastar division of the Maoists," he added.



