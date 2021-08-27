Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh: Amid talk of leadership change, CM Baghel's show of strength

Ahead of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's meeting with the top Congress leadership, a section of party MLAs known to be loyal to him staged a show of strength on Friday. Amid a talk of leadership change in Chhattisgarh, a number of legislators from the state arrived in the national capital in support of Baghel, who is also reaching Delhi.

The chief minister also arrived in the capital to meet AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Upon arrival in Delhi, Baghel said, "There may be a meeting with Rahul Gandhiji today. The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is safe with 3/4th majority, we have 70 MLAs ." Around 20 party legislators called on AICC in-charge for the state P L Punia and are learnt to have told him that the Baghel government was working well.

Sources said that Baghel has been called to Delhi by Venugopal for further talks to resolve the crisis in the Chhattisgarh Congress.

The state's Health Minister T S Singh Deo has been seeking the rotation on the chief minister's post, claiming there was an agreement made in this regard when Congress assumed power in 2018. Deo has also said that every member in a team aspires to be the captain, making it clear that he is eyeing the top post in the state.

Earlier, Baghel and Deo had met Gandhi Tuesday before holding discussions with Venugopal the next day.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel again summoned to Delhi as Congress crisis deepens

Latest India News