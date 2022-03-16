Follow us on Image Source : ANI 5 dead, 17 injured after truck collides with tractor in Chhattisgarh

At least 5 people died after a truck collided with a tractor on a national highway in Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, 17 others have been injured and those who were sitting on the trolley have been severely injured. Out of those injured, 14 people have been sent to another hospital for further treatment.

Both vehicles were headed to Mainpur when the accident took place. A police probe is underway, said Vishwadip Yadav, SDM, Gariyaband.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has announced Rs 2 lakhs for the deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured, as ex-gratia. "The District administration has been instructed to look after the injured's treatment", Baghel said.

According to the police, the accident took place near Joba, around 8 kilometres from Gariyaband, when the victims, all from Majarkatta, were returning from a function at Mohlai village.

The collision left the tractor-trolley in two parts. The driver had to be removed from the tractor-trolley with the help of JCB machine.The entire staff of the administration including Superintendent of Police (SP) JR Thakur, Additional SP, Additional Collector and SDM reached the spot.

(With ANI Inputs)

