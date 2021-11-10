Chhath Puja: Delhi govt deploys 15 boats to remove toxic foam from Yamuna river

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fishermen try to go through toxic foam floating on the Yamuna river.

Amid severe criticism after Chhath puja devotees were seen taking a dip in the Yamuna river, the Delhi government, in a face-saving exercise, deployed fifteen boats to remove the froth from the river.

"Delhi government has deployed 15 boats to remove the foam that is forming in the Yamuna due to increasing pollution," a government official said.

Boats are being used to clear-off toxic foam from the river ahead of the Sandhya Arghya on the third day of the Chhath puja during which devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship the Sun.

"The Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Revenue Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee have taken this decision jointly," the official further said.

According to the officials, the idea entailed by tying a strong cloth between two boats, the foam will be brought out to the shore.

This comes after environmentalists, political parties, and people of Delhi have raised concerns over the appalling situation.

The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content that is caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river.

According to a social activist named Varun Gulati, the foam is a result of chemical waste used to dye denim being dumped by illegal jeans-making units set up close to the river banks.

(with ANI inputs)

