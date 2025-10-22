Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways to run over 180 additional trains under North Eastern Zone for travel rush Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways continues to serve as a crucial lifeline for millions of passengers during the festive season. To meet the surge in travel demand, more than 12,000 special trains are scheduled across the country between October 1 and November 30, 2025.

New Delhi:

The North Eastern Railway (NER) has announced the operation of 186 additional special trains to manage the festive rush of passengers traveling for Chhath Puja and returning home after Diwali. The move aims to provide greater comfort and convenience to commuters traveling between major stations during one of North India’s busiest travel seasons.

NER’s efforts to manage passenger flow

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that the railways anticipate heavy footfall across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as passengers journey both ways for Chhath celebrations. “After celebrating Diwali, passengers are returning and others are traveling home for Chhath. To handle this increased load, North Eastern Railway has expanded capacity and introduced 186 special trains,” Singh told media.

He added that 59 special trains are being run from Gorakhpur alone, one of the busiest railway hubs during the festival period.

Extra facilities for passenger comfort

To handle the rush efficiently, the North Eastern Railway has made several temporary arrangements. Additional ticket counters and digital display boards have been set up at major stations, including Gorakhpur, to streamline passenger services. The railways have also strengthened security and crowd control systems at major terminals to ensure safe and smooth movement.

National Railways runs over 12,000 special trips

Indian Railways as a whole continues to play a vital role in connecting millions of travelers during the festive period. Nationwide, over 12,000 special trains are scheduled between October 1 and November 30, to cater to holiday traffic. So far, 11,865 trips across 916 special trains- including 9,338 reserved and 2,203 unreserved services- have already been deployed, marking a significant jump from 2024’s total of 7,724 Puja and Diwali specials.

In addition, the railways will operate 1,500 extra trains over the next five days, averaging 300 special services daily to handle the ongoing festival crowds.

Ensuring safe and convenient festive travel

Railway officials emphasised that all necessary measures have been put in place to maintain passenger comfort, security, and punctuality during this extended festive period. With enhanced coordination across zones, increased manpower, and improved ticketing facilities, Indian Railways aims to ensure that every traveler reaches home to celebrate Chhath Puja safely and on time.