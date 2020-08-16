Image Source : FACEBOOK Chetan Chauhan is second UP Minister to die of coronavirus

Two weeks after the demise of UP Minister Kamala Rani due to coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Sunday lost its another minister. Chetan Chauhan is the second UP Minister who died due to coronavirus. Chauhan held some important ministries in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet like Military Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Defence.

He had tested positive for the Covid-19 in July and was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated, affecting kidneys and causing blood pressure problems. Initially, he was admitted at SGPGI in Lucknow, and later moved to Gurugram's Medanta hospital.

On August 2, the 62-year-old minister Kamal Rani Varun died of COVID-19. She held the Technical Education portfolio in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease crossed the one lakh-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday even as the state reported 56 more fatalities due to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,449.

However, the number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 1,00,432 in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery rate is 65.03 per cent.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage