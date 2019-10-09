Chennai techie death: Subhasri's father moves Madras HC, seeks Rs 1 crore compensation

A month after an illegal banner led to the death of 23-year-old techie Subhasri, her father has approached the Madras High Court against the Tamil Nadu government. He has sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

On September 12, Subhasri was run over by a water tanker after she fell down from her two-wheeler on being struck by the banner, which was put up as a part of wedding celebration of ruling AIADMK leader Jayagopal's son, on a bustling street in Chennai.

In his petition, Subhasri's father said the foremost reason for the accident is the negligence of the government officials in their duty and also the inaction of the state government that law enforcing machinery is not preventing or removing the illegal banners.

He has also requested the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case and also passing of a law to curb the putting up of banners.

