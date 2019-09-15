Chennai techie death case: Police files FIR against AIADMK leader Jayagopal

Sunday, September 15, 2019
     
The Chennai police have filed an FIR against AIADMK leader Jayagopal in connection with the 22-year-old Subhashree on Sunday. The victim who was working in a software company was run over by a water tanker as she fell down on the road when an illegal life-size hoarding put up by a ruling AIADMK functionary fell on her on Thursday.

Published on: September 15, 2019 14:48 IST
The Chennai police have filed an FIR against AIADMK leader Jayagopal in connection with the 22-year-old Subhashree on Sunday. The victim who was working in a software company was run over by a water tanker as she fell down on the road when an illegal life-size hoarding put up by a ruling AIADMK functionary fell on her on Thursday.

Subashree was returning home from office when the accident took place. Even though the Madras High Court had banned hoardings in public places, an AIADMK party official C. Jayagopal had put up the banner at the centre of the busy Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

The banner had the images of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and others for a family wedding.

DMK chief M K Stalin, said, "an illegal hoarding had killed Subashree owing to government's carelessness, irresponsibility of the officials and the inability of the police."

Meanwhile, the driver of the tanker has been arrested. Chennai's civic body has sealed the press that allegedly printed the hoarding. The Chennai Corporation has sealed the printing press that printed the banner.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Write a comment

