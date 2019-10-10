2000 Chennai school kids wear Xi Jinping masks for his 'hearty welcome'

Chennai school kids wear Xi Jinping masks

To give Chinese President Xi Jinping a 'hearty welcome', around 2000 students of Irwin school in Chennai wore his masks and made a formation saying 'Welcome' in Chinese.

With President Xi's picture in the backdrop, they also wrote 'HEARTY WELCOME' to show their sweet gesture towards him, ahead of his visit to the historical city of Mamallapuram.

Before heading to Mamallapuram, the Chinese President will arrive at Chennai Airport and stay at ITC Grand Chola Hotel.

As part of the welcoming programme, students from schools and colleges and others will stand on the pavements waving Indian and Chinese national flags to greet Xi Jinping on his way to ITC Grand Chola Hotel from the airport and from there to Mahabalipuram.

The Chinese President will visit Tamil Nadu from October 11-12 for the second Informal Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him. The two leaders had their first inaugural informal summit in China's Wuhan on April 27 and 28 last year.

Moreover, the airport is being decked up traditionally with banana leaves, flower garlands, and fruits. Security has been heightened at the airport and flags of India and China have been put up around the area.

The forthcoming Chennai informal summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

ALSO READ | From security to decor: Tamil Nadu all geared up for Xi Jinping's visit

ALSO READ | Times when PM Modi showcased 'Incredible India' to foreign leaders