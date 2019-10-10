Times when PM Modi showcased 'Incredible India' to foreign leaders

The picturesque historical seaside town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu will be the cynosure of all eyes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping at the UNESCO world heritage site for the second bilateral informal summit on October 11-12.
This is not the first time that Modi is hosting a foreign leader outside the national capital, which earlier used to be the norm. Modi has always maintained that the other states should get their due in showcasing to the world their beauty and culture. He has in the true sense opened the doors of 'Incredible India' to the world.
In the last five years, besides the transformational shift in diplomacy that he has brought about, visiting dignitaries have been given a first-hand experience of the diverse Indian hospitality in different parts of the country, that has helped promote Indian culture, heritage and diversity at the world stage.
From cutting-edge technology to ancient Indian heritage, from spirituality to architecture, India's guests have witnessed the vibrant culture of India. In the process, the foreign dignitaries have visited various Indian states across the country while giving the states an opportunity to highlight their traditions to the world.
During the last visit of Xi, he was also welcomed in Ahmedabad, where they visited the Sabarmati riverfront.
In the recent past, Modi hosted Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe and his wife in Ahmedabad, where they visited the Sabarmati Ashram and Sidi Sayyed Mosque.
French President Emmanuel Macron visited Varanasi and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh with Modi.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was hosted in Bengaluru's Bosch Research Centre.
Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was also hosted in Ahmedabad by PM Modi.
Modi hosted former French President Francois Hollande in Chandigarh, where they visited the Rock Garden.
The former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited Akshardham Temple in Delhi with prime minister Narendra Modi.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in was hosted in Noida.
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was hosted in Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.
Similarly, during his India visit, German President Frank Walter visited Varanasi, Sarnath and Chennai.
Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and Mumbai.
The First Lady of South Korea was a special invitee to witness Diwali celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, rekindling the centuries-old connect between both countries.
The Prime Minister of Mauritius was welcomed in Varanasi for the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas programme.
