Image Source : TWITTER Heavy rains lash Chennai, people say 'something to cherish

After mild rains, parts of Chennai and Kanchipuram received heavy rainfall since 1:30 am on Thursday. Due to heavy downpour, schools and colleges in Vellore district are to remain closed, inclusive of Ranipet and Tirupattur. Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had predicted heavy rainfall in the districts of Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Ramanathapuram.

With this, the groundwater tables and water bodies across Chennai are set to receive a boost. As the Northeast monsoon had begun from October 17, Chennai this year received deficient rainfall.

Meanwhile, locals in Chennai took to Twitter and posted pictures and videos of heavy rains in the city.

Heavy rain spells at North Chennai today morning pic.twitter.com/4EMeEahWEI — Shivashankar (@Shivash40977311) November 28, 2019

Vera vera vera level rains at South Chennai near Kovilambakkam.. pic.twitter.com/dC7TJ0bQ69 — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 28, 2019

Band of dark clouds over Ramapuram area. Intense rain fall...hope this continuse for a week period to restore our water level #chennairains #Rains #chennaiweather @chennaiweather @ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/r7ymC2wyE0 — Vikram J (@Vikram0801) November 28, 2019

