Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
Heavy rains lash Chennai, people say 'something to cherish'

Chennai received heavy downpour early on Thursday. Due to heavy downpour, schools and colleges in Vellore district are to remain closed, inclusive of Ranipet and Tirupattur.

Chennai Updated on: November 28, 2019 8:27 IST
chennai, rains,
Image Source : TWITTER

After mild rains, parts of Chennai and Kanchipuram received heavy rainfall since 1:30 am on Thursday. Due to heavy downpour, schools and colleges in Vellore district are to remain closed, inclusive of Ranipet and Tirupattur. Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had predicted heavy rainfall in the districts of Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Ramanathapuram. 

With this, the groundwater tables and water bodies across Chennai are set to receive a boost. As the Northeast monsoon had begun from October 17, Chennai this year received deficient rainfall. 

Meanwhile, locals in Chennai took to Twitter and posted pictures and videos of heavy rains in the city.

